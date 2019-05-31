Just In: PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson dies

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, is dead.

As reported by The PUNCH, General Secretary of the union, Okugbawa Lumumba, confirmed the development via telephone, adding that members of the union were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Although an official statement is yet to be issued, Johnson is said to have passed on early Friday after an ailment.

Johnson, who became President of the union in June 2014, was re-elected during the 5th Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the trade union held in April for a second term of three years.