Just In: PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson dies

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, is dead.

As reported by The PUNCH, General Secretary of the union, Okugbawa Lumumba, confirmed the development via telephone, adding that members of the union were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Although an official statement is yet to be issued, Johnson is said to have passed on early Friday after an ailment.

Johnson, who became President of the union in June 2014, was re-elected during the 5th Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the trade union held in April for a second term of three years.

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2019

The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management New governor ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect  The Court of ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

Naira Marley granted bail for N2m and here’s how Marlians have been reacting to the news on Twitter

According to widely circulating reports, beleaguered singer Naira Marley has been been granted bail in the sum of N2m, who ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay

The Nigerian Civil War still remains one of the darkest times in Nigeria’s history, which started from July 6, 1967 ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 30, 2019

Chelsea condemns London rivals to Europa league next season

Chelsea Football Club of England has emerged the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League Champions, hammering their London rivals, Arsenal to lift the coveted ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

The Big 5: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde; Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde Seyi Makinde, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail