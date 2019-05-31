The YNaija Cover – the 31st of May

Follow the links below to read our latest stories:
Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay
YNaija Presents: The 100 most influential people in Nigerian Politics
The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories
The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories
Naira Marley granted bail for N2m and here’s how Marlians have been reacting to the news on Twitter
Still in custody, Naira Marley calls out fake friends on new song ”Why”
Leave a reply