The YNaija Cover – the 31st of May

Follow the links below to read our latest stories:

 

Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay

 

YNaija Presents: The 100 most influential people in Nigerian Politics

 

The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories

The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories

Naira Marley granted bail for N2m and here’s how Marlians have been reacting to the news on Twitter

Still in custody, Naira Marley calls out fake friends on new song ”Why”

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 30, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 30th of May

Follow the links to read all our latest stories: Chelsea condemns London rivals to Europa league next season   The ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 29, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 29th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:   The Big 5: Buhari submits asset declaration form ahead of second ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 28, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 28th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:   The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 27, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 27th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:   The Big 5: Minimum wage will be paid from April 18 ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 26, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the Weekend Roundup

Check out our weekend stories and lots more using the links below: BREAKING: INEC declares PDP, NRM winners in Zamfara ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 24, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 24th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories and analyses on trending topics: The Big 5: Court fixes June 24 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail