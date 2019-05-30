Still in custody, Naira Marley calls out fake friends on new song ”Why”

Would it be right to say Naira Marley was thrust into more feverish fame with arrests by the EFCC? Since the day the singer disastrously went on Instagram Live to coddle internet fraud, it put a target on his back and the EFCC smelled blood. Recently, the anti-corruption agency filed eleven charges against the Issa Goal singer bordering on fraud and cybercrime. Marley pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but the Federal High Court adjourned the case to May 30 and ordered Marley to be remanded in prison custody.

While we wait for the outcome of Marley’s bail application hearing today, he has released a new song Why out of prison. Surprise, surprise. The song is apt in the way it alludes to what’s going on in Marley’s troubled life. ”I just want to have some fun o / I swear this stress isn’t meant for me,” he sings with a slight lazy drawl in his voice. Why is a call to party as much as it is a calling out of fake friends, only appearing when he puts updates on his Instagram and Snapchat.

All through Marley’s turmoil Zlatan, who was arrested by the EFCC too and released, has been the only one who has publicly reached out to his embattled friend, sending him a heartfelt message on Instagram. Whatever decision the High Court makes today, Marley still has himself to blame and whether he will learn from this experience is left to be seen. Listen to Why below.