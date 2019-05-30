Chelsea condemns London rivals to Europa league next season

Chelsea Football Club of England has emerged the 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League Champions, hammering their London rivals, Arsenal to lift the coveted trophy for the second time in 6 years and their 16th major honour in 16 years under club owner, Roman Abramovich.

Described as historic for English Football, Europa League top scorer and former Arsenal forward, Oliver Giroud opened the harvest of goals for the Blues, taking his goal tally in the competition to 11 just before the team mate Pedro doubled the lead.

“We controlled the game in the second half and moved the ball between the lines … the best thing was the team work,” said Pedro. “We deserve it because we were the best team in the tournament.”

Chelsea’s playmaker, Eden Hazard in what may be his last game for the club, having been linked with a transfer move away from the English Premier League also netted a brace to seal their hold of their first trophy this season under new manager, Maurizio Sarri.

The result meant that the club are the first side to go through a successful Europa League campaign this century without losing a game while The Gunners despite the signing of Unai Emery as new manager, will be forced to remain in the Europa League next season having failed to either secure a top four spot in the league or gain automatic promotion to the elite UEFA Champions League next season by winning the second most prestigious continental trophy in Europe.