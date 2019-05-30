The Big 5: Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde; Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Oyo can’t afford N30,000 minimum wage – Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state cannot afford to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000. Makinde revealed this while delivering his inaugural address on Wednesday. The governor said he believes each state should be allowed to decide the minimum wage of its workforce according to its financial capability.

Singapore’s Supreme Court frees Nigerian on death row

The Nigeria High Commission in Singapore has expressed pleasure over the acquittal and release of a Nigerian, Adili Chibuike Ejike, sentenced to death for drug trafficking in the country.

The Nigeria Head of Mission in Singapore, High Commissioner Akinremi Bolaji, said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buhari heads to South Africa for OIC submit

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart Abuja for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to attend a summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Shehu said the 14th summit of the OIC billed for Friday would be hosted by Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, king of Saudi Arabia.

I have no rift with Jonathan – Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has said there is no dispute between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dickson, who spoke yesterday in a live media chat at the Government House in Yenagoa, criticised those aspiring for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November governorship election. He said they lacked courage.

Appeal Court to deliver Adeleke’s judgment on Thursday

THE Court of Appeal in Abuja will today deliver judgment in the separate appeals by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The court announced the date of judgment in hearing notices sent to parties by its Registry.

