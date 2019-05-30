Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay

The Nigerian Civil War still remains one of the darkest times in Nigeria’s history, which started from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970, and resulted from a military coup, a counter-coup and the massacre of millions of Igbos living in Northern Nigeria. Till today, Nigeria still hasn’t openly talked about the large-scale devastation of the war, and this has consequently led to restive pro-Biafra groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which declared May 30 as Sit-At-Home day in Southeast Nigeria.

On Twitter, the hashtags #BiafraRemembranceDay is going viral, with everyone talking about the trauma of the war. And, of course, remembering the heroes who died in the protracted conflict. There have been calls to incorporate the details about the Civil War into school syllabuses, so that young Nigerians can be aware of their history. Whether this will be done in the future remains to be seen.

Since #Nigeria has refused to remember those killed during the Biafran War of 1967 to 1970 (and those civilians killed in the pogroms of 1966), then let the people grieve and remember their dead how they chose to. If they want to sit at home and mourn, so be it. #Ozoemena. — Chxta (@Chxta) May 30, 2019

Today is #BiafraRemembranceDay. Hopefully someday, we will start having open honest conversations about our history…

Ozoemena 🙏🏾 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 30, 2019

Today being #BiafraRemembranceDay, I join others in remembering all those who died in the war, and say “ozoemena” (never again)! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) May 30, 2019

We were headed down to the stream to fetch water. Suddenly, Fighter jets, dat took delight in killing pple even in the market appeared, we all ran for cover, as I turned around to figure where best to take cover I saw the head of one of my playmates severed from his body. — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@Areafada1) May 30, 2019

My Dad recalled to me how they usually go lizard hunting -since that was the available meat during the war- just so they could ward off kwarshiokor.

He was 7yrs at the time and the second of 5 boys, 2 died during the war.#BiafraHeroesDay2019 #Ozoemena#BiafraRemembranceDay — Tony Mbawuike Owéré boy (@MrTohNey) May 30, 2019