Nigerians on Twitter are remembering fallen heroes and persecution of the Igbos on #BiafraRemembranceDay

The Nigerian Civil War still remains one of the darkest times in Nigeria’s history, which started from July 6, 1967 to January 15, 1970, and resulted from a military coup, a counter-coup and the massacre of millions of Igbos living in Northern Nigeria. Till today, Nigeria still hasn’t openly talked about the large-scale devastation of the war, and this has consequently led to restive pro-Biafra groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which declared May 30 as Sit-At-Home day in Southeast Nigeria.

On Twitter, the hashtags #BiafraRemembranceDay is going viral, with everyone talking about the trauma of the war. And, of course, remembering the heroes who died in the protracted conflict. There have been calls to incorporate the details about the Civil War into school syllabuses, so that young Nigerians can be aware of their history. Whether this will be done in the future remains to be seen.

