Today’s Noisemakers: Timi Dakolo, Stephanie Odili, Olanrewaju Max, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My therapist went to go and yan my mum EVERYTHING I confided in her with. What the actual fuckkkkk. Why is nigeria so backwards. God see trouble o — 🦄💖 (@ahnahh) May 30, 2019



Forgive and forget.

People in relationships be like:

‘Have you eaten tomorrow ?’ 😂 — – ‘94 Baby✨🏄🏼‍♂️🇳🇬 (@ChukwuyemEledan) May 30, 2019



Wow, you must really hate yourself for being single.

Do you believe in democracy? If you do, one of the core things you check whenever you join any society/group is how decision is made in such society. Why I have come to start thinking most Nigerians don’t believe in Democracy.. — Uncle Suru (@chemikawale) May 30, 2019



We don’t believe in democracy? Wawu.

Any man who thinks he can ‘tame’ or control me, is in for a disgraceful disappointment. — Stephanie C Odili (@StephanieOdili) May 30, 2019



TELL THEM

The bottom line is that you people still see friendship between man and woman as more noble and morally superior to sexual relations and that’s a much bigger issue y’all need to fix first — Olanrewaju (@Olanrewaju_Max) May 30, 2019



OK.

DESTROY THE WHOLE CHURCH