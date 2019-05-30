Today’s Noisemakers: Timi Dakolo, Stephanie Odili, Olanrewaju Max, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:


Forgive and forget.


Wow, you must really hate yourself for being single.


We don’t believe in democracy? Wawu.


TELL THEM


OK.

 

COMMONWEALTH KO ZION NI..CHURCH IS SUPPOSE TO FIX BROKEN PEOPLE AND NOT CRUSH PEOPLE WHO SHOW UP IN CHURCH NEEDING GOD.

DESTROY THE WHOLE CHURCH

 

 

