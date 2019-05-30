The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has nullified the emergence of Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The court in a decision on Thursday said the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court which resulted in the recognition of Nwoko as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission was wrongly filed.

Ihedioha demolishes tower built by Okorocha

Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo, has demolished a tower built by the administration of Rochas Okorocha, his predecessor. Ihedioha was sworn in on Wednesday, taking over the mantle of leadership of the state. The demolition of Akachi tower, a tourist attraction, began on Thursday, with soldiers coordinating the exercise.

Sanwo-Olu appoints Folashade Jaji SSG

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mrs. Folashade Jaji as the new Secretary to the State Government(SSG). Jaji was former Head of Service (HoS) in the state. A statement by the Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied allegations that its operatives have arrested immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha. Reports had emerged Thursday that the commission arrested Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi.

Adeleke met constitutional requirements for elections, Appeal Court rules

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has set aside a decision of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which nullified the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun. According to the Court of Appeal, the testimony of the principal who spoke regarding Adeleke’s certificate proved that he had met the constitutional requirements for the elections.

