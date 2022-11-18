The Buhari administration promised to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, but instead threw 133m into poverty – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani ridiculed the current administration for failing to lift one million Nigerians out of abject poverty and instead plunging 133 million into abject poverty.

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed ambitions to pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

Ms. Kachollum Daju, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, told reporters in September that the Federal Government’s projected goal was feasible if stakeholders played their roles as envisaged.

On Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that over 133 million Nigerians, or 63% of the nation’s population, live in poverty.

In his reaction to the development, Sani via his Twitter handle said the government had officially thrown 133 million Nigerians into the poverty circle.

He said, “They promised to lift one hundred million people out of poverty; now they have officially thrown one hundred and thirty-three million people into deeper poverty.”

