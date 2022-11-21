Only way out of suffering is to vote APC out of power – Ayu; Military take over Cross River forests | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Only way out of suffering is to vote APC out of power – Ayu

Stop hallucinating, you have no mandate to retrieve, Adeleke tells Oyetola

Osinbajo departs for Canada

Military take over Cross River forests

PDP will record landslide victory in 2023 – Okowa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has asked Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress, APC, accountable for the country’s ills.

Ayu, who claimed that the APC-led administration had brought enormous suffering to the people, accused the ruling party of harming the nation’s economy.

During the installation of Eyitayo Jegede as Balogun of the Cathedral Church of Saint David Ijomu Akure, the capital of Ondo State, the chairman of the PDP made these remarks.

Ayu, represented by Senator Sam Anyanwun, asserted that Nigerians’ lives became intolerable when the APC seized office in 2015.

He asserted that the only alternative is to remove the party from government and install a new administration that prioritizes the wellbeing of the public.

“Nigerians are suffering. The price of a bag of rice is more than the minimum wage of workers. When PDP was ruling, things were cheap.

University students have stayed at home for almost a year under the leadership of APC government.”

He argued that voting for Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, PDP’s presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party will enable Nigerians to live a more meaningful life.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the next governor of Osun State, has ordered outgoing governor Adegboyega Oyetola to stop fantasizing about reclaiming his mandate.

After Adeleke was proclaimed the victor of the July 16 governorship election, Oyetola argued in several forums that he had lost the election, not the vote count and that he would soon reclaim his mandate.

Adeleke, in a statement released yesterday by his spokeswoman Olawale Rasheed, criticized Oyetola, stating that he has no mandate to recover because he was soundly beaten in the July 16 election.

Adeleke drew attention to the rampant looting of Osun State assets since the election in July, noting that the many lies of Oyetola on the governorship tribunal have been exposed and his petition has been debunked as baseless and unfounded, mocking “the antics of a false democrat, whose role model are the little tyrants and Trumps of this world.”

“Oyetola has been exhibiting the highest level of leadership hypocrisy in recent Nigerian history as he supervises last minute ruining of the state while parroting his false hope of reclaiming a non-existing mandate.

“You know you are going. You are emptying the treasury and laying bobby traps for Osun people. Yet, you mount rooftop every now and then to deceive your gullible associates and accomplices in political banditry.

“Our message to you and your team is simple. This is your last week in Government House. Pack all what you want. But be rest assured that every official, elected or appointed, who partakes in the diversion of our common patrimony, will have their day before people’s panels of inquiry,” the statement added.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, departed Nigeria for a three-day official visit to Canada.

Laolu Akande, his spokesman, in a statement on Sunday said this would be the first high-level visit by a Nigerian leader to Canada since 2000 when President Olusegun Obasanjo visited the North American nation.

According to Akande, the visit will deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Canada.

The vice-president is expected to meet Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, and other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa, on Monday.

During the visit, issues and events around educational collaboration, technology, creative industry and climate justice among others, will also feature.

“For instance, the Vice President will give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston on Wednesday. Established in 1841, Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the goals of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development,” the statement reads.

On Wednesday, Osinbajo is expected to give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston.

Before his public lecture at the Queen’s University, Osinbajo will be received at the Ontario-based Carleton University, “which has significant engagements and collaborations with some educational institutions in Nigeria, with ongoing efforts to deepen the mutual relationships around issues including research and curriculum development”.

Akande said Osinbajo will also meet with the leadership of the Nigerian community, including Nollywood artistes and notable Canadian government officials with Nigerian origins.

He will also meet with representatives of the Canadian business community and investors, especially from the creative industry and technology sector.

The vice-president is expected back in Abuja later in the week.

From all indications, Governor Ben Ayade’s call to the federal government to deploy soldiers to the Uyanga forests in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State has been granted almost immediately.

Last week, the governor personally signed a letter vowing that he will take the war to the bandits wherever they may be.

He called on the federal government to deploy both Tucano aircraft and more security personnel to comb the Akamkpa forests for suspected bandits.

Those the governor described as bandits had seized and abducted nine motorists and dragged them into the forests. Security operatives went into action and the hostages were released the next day.

But on Friday, there were reports again that another seven persons were kidnapped at the same spot on the Uyanga-Ikom-Calabar highway.

Early Sunday morning, military men from the army, navy and police took over the Uyanga community.

According to a resident who spoke to journalists, their confidence has been restored.

“We were scared by the activities of the gunmen. Even travellers are also scared because they daringly operated yesterday on the highway,” he stated.

Ifeanyi Okowa, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party will secure a landslide victory in the 2023 election.

Okowa spoke when he commissioned the campaign office of the PDP in Jos on Saturday.

He said the party is working to unite every member and carry them along.

“The party will record landslide victory in Plateau and other states in the country,” he said.

“I want to thank the leadership of Plateau for this beautiful office, you have done well.

“By the special grace of God, we will take over governance in Plateau and the national level comes 2023.

“We are working in a united, carrying everybody along, and we are going to have a landslide victory in Plateau state and beyond.”

Okowa charged the PDP leadership in Plateau to move their campaigns to the grassroots, wards and units as those are where the votes are.

He said the party would get it right if the leadership began to mobilise early while encouraging the party faithful to remain firm and not to lose hope in the face of challenges.

The vice-presidential candidate said if voted into office, the party would give Nigerians freedom, restore hope, deliver a secure Nigeria and take people out of poverty.

He added that the PDP-led government would give more power to states as they were closer to the grassroots, to grow the people and bring the country back on track.