The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Elite Season 6 (Netflix)

Elite season 6 is now streaming on Netflix, and most people have already started their binge sessions. The season 5 finale ended with a shocking cliffhanger, so it’s not surprising that many people are tuned in for the sixth season.

If you had been keeping up with Elite season 6 news, you would have already known that Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) wasn’t going to be in the sixth season. When the official synopsis for the sixth season was released, it revealed Samuel’s fate. If you recall, Samuel had hit his head on the edge of the pool after a tussle with Benjamín in the season 5 finale. According to the season 6 synopsis, Samuel succumbs to his injuries. Other original cast members, such as Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós, do not return either.

However, we do see the return of André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, and Manu Ríos in the sixth season. In addition, there are also new cast members like Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, and Álex Pastrana.

Disenchanted (Disney Plus)

The success of Hocus Pocus 2 shows that there is a huge demand for sequels to old Disney movies that people loved. The 2007 musical fantasy Enchanted was a funny send-up of the typical Disney princess story. Giselle (Amy Adams) finds her happily-ever-after with a previously gloomy lawyer, Robert, after being abruptly thrown out of her animation universe into real-world New York City (Dempsey).

After 15 years, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan, who is Robert’s daughter, move out of Manhattan and into the suburbs. Giselle finds that their new life isn’t as bright and happy as she thought it would be, mostly because Malvina, the local queen bee, doesn’t like them. So, Giselle uses the magic of Andalasia to get help, but it turns the whole town into a fairy tale by accident.

Dead to Me season 3 (Netflix)

An end is near in the tragicomic tale of two mismatched best friends. Unlike GLOW, for which I will forever be angry with Netflix, Dead to Me was never intended to last longer than three or four seasons. Since star Christina Applegate has been forthcoming about the difficulties she has had to overcome during filming due to her Multiple Sclerosis, it is fitting that this be the series’ final installment.

Both Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, who play Jen, a pessimistic widow, and Judy, a more upbeat accomplice, are in top form. They risk public exposure for the murders they’ve committed and covered up. In the midst of their lives falling apart, they are also facing a health crisis.

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Here we have a continuation of what many consider to be the single most iconic Christmas film of all time. It brings back Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, who is now 30 years old, married, and has his own family.

Ralphie and his family move back to Hammond, Indiana, where they see their old friends. His mother, who is now a widow, talks him into having a holiday party like the one the Old Man used to throw before he died. But Ralphie finds that it’s not easy to make Christmas like it was when he was a child.

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video)

Donna (Allison Janney) wants her adult kids Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) to support their English half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) on her big day.

They make the trip across the pond, but their own issues threaten to overshadow the family reunion. Alice is having an affair with her married boss, while Paul is still irked that their mother moved on so quickly after the death of his and Alice’s dad.

Nope (Peacock)

Nope is a 2022 American science fiction horror film directed, written, and co-produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner.

Nope tells the story of two siblings running a horse ranch in California that discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above and the owner of an adjacent theme park that tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.