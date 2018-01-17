[The Church Blog] Bishop Oyedepo raises vital questions about Fulani herdsmen that we should all be asking (WATCH)

Bishop Oyedepo, Founder and Presiding Bishop of The Living Faith Church Worldwide has recently joined to raise his voice against the unjust killing of Nigerians by the Fulani herdsmen.

In a sermon delivered to members of his church during the One Night with the King telecast that held on Saturday at the Winners Chapel Main Auditorium, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun, which he had tagged ‘A wake up call’ to a nation in a state of slumber, he described Nigeria as a nation at war with herself.

This goes without saying that our current challenges with terrorism might not be external but from internal forces amongst us.

In the video, he put forward arguments that all point to the reality of the situation that the Fulani herdsmen unrest is sponsored.

“How many of these killers have been brought to book since their campaign of carnage, death and destruction began?”

“Is cattle business government business?”

“Should farmers be killed to Fulani herdsmen to live?”

“Should all farmers leave their farms today for the threat of Fulani herdsmen?” he had asked.

Bishop Oyedepo might not be right or be one of our favourites when it comes to controversial issues like this but we shouldn’t ignore these valuable arguments.

According to him, “If not attended to in earnest, this might evolve into a nationwide unrest worse than the ISIS devastation going on in several parts of the world.” He encouraged the members to not only pray, but also cry out.

At the end of the 10-minute video, he encouraged the members of the congregation to pray and also reminded them aptly of the circumstance that befell the men of the earth in the days of Noah. Hence, the need to act urgently before evil occurs.

Watch the video below.

We thought that was all until we stumbled on another video with source and time of recording unverified where he claims to have received a letter from the Fulani National Movement saying God had given them the land and there will be no peace unless the cattle colonies are established.

We really just want all these killings to end. Nothing more.

God have mercy!