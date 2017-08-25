[The Church Blog] Dolapo Osinbajo hangs out with Bishop TD Jakes at #SLC2017

Our joy and excitement knew no bounds when the House on the Rock team announced that one of the speakers for the Spirit Life conference, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes popularly called Bishop TD Jakes, Senior Pastor, the Potter’shouse Church, Dallas, Texas was live in Nigeria.

And he says; "To be with you is my chiefest joy". Don't miss @bishopjakes tomorrow at 5pm. #SLC2017 A post shared by House On The Rock (@houseontherockchurch) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Not only were we excited about his visit, bishop himself also shared his excited to be in Nigeria on his Instagram handle after he greeted the congregation during the evening session yesterday.

Greeted the assembly @houseontherockchurch tonight! Great evening with @tudorbismark preaching the house down!!! 😱 Pray my strength in the Lord! A post shared by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Several popular figures have not only sent their greetings but have also visited him personally. One which is noteworthy is the visit of Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, Wife of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With Bishop T.D. Jakes and Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin. A post shared by H.E. Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo (@dolapoosinbajo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Peep this quote card from his short greeting at The House on The Rock Church last night.

This evening we are expecting so much more as Bishop TD Jakes takes the stage.

Yo, people! We can’t keep calm. Bishop TD Jakes is in town. See you at 5pm.