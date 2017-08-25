[The Church Blog] Dolapo Osinbajo hangs out with Bishop TD Jakes at #SLC2017

Our joy and excitement knew no bounds when the House on the Rock team announced that one of the speakers for the Spirit Life conference, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes popularly called Bishop TD Jakes, Senior Pastor, the Potter’shouse Church, Dallas, Texas was live in Nigeria.
Not only were we excited about his visit, bishop himself also shared his excited to be in Nigeria on his Instagram handle after he greeted the congregation during the evening session yesterday.
Several popular figures have not only sent their greetings but have also visited him personally. One which is noteworthy is the visit of Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, Wife of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Peep this quote card from his short greeting at The House on The Rock Church last night.
This evening we are expecting so much more as Bishop TD Jakes takes the stage.
Yo, people! We can’t keep calm. Bishop TD Jakes is in town. See you at 5pm.
