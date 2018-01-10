[The Church Blog] RCCG commences 80-day fast tomorrow but there’s a little difference

As is the usual fashion of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the beginning of the year, the fast of the church kicks off tomorrow.

Adeboye made this announcement at the annual Minister’s Thanksgiving of the church at the New Auditorium, Redemption Camp. According to him, “As we know that whatever is good require prayers, the following prayer points will be helpful as we wait upon the Lord in a declared 50 days of fasting and prayers starting from Thursday 11th January to Thursday 1st March 2018. May you be mightily blessed, as we pray through in the mighty Name of Jesus.”

Unlike previous years, the church fast for 2018 has taken a slight twist. The fast has been divided into two phases;

The first lap which is 50 days and will last from January 11 – March 1, 2018.

The second lap, a 30 days fast will last from 1st July – 30th July 2018.

Members of the church have been encouraged to be a part of this exercise and ensure they begin and break their fast by 12pm and 6pm respectively. Alongside a morning and evening devotion to be held at all branches of RCCG worldwide. He emphasised, however, that with the 80 days, it is going to be double blessings for every member that obeys.

There are exceptions to the fast however for those on medication, pregnant women, nursing mothers, newlyweds and elders.

The Fasting and Prayer guide can be downloaded from the church website, here.

PS: If you miss a day, you compensate with 2days of fast. There’s the option, however, of pulling off a 21-day and 12 days marathon fast (with liquid) for the two laps.

What a great way to start a new year!