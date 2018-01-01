[The Church Blog] “Less Earthquakes, More Floods” | Read Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy for 2018

Widely known General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide, Pastor Adeboye, has released his list of prophecies for the year 2018. The Prophecies, a list of yearly predictions were given by the man of God during the Crossover service themed “Enforcing Dominion” at the RCCG New Auditorium, Simawa. He gave the prophecies amidst instructions, teachings and prophetic declarations. He indicated, however, that the prophecies given were not all there were, as he had been restricted (obviously, by God) not to release all the prophecies. In his usual fashion, he made a call for those who needed to reconcile with Christ in salvation. Reiterating that for those who are in Christ, this is the time to sing for Joy.

See the “2018 Prophesies” as pronounced from Pastor Adeboye below:

Prophecies for Individuals

1. Erstwhile Stubborn mountains will move

2. Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hands of any government, a lot of lost grounds would be reclaimed.

3. Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced

Prophecies for Nigeria

1. Significant Goliath will fall

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well

International Prophesies

1. This year there will less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods

2. There will be misunderstandings between nations but there will be no major war

3. Pray against assassination attempts globally

4. There will be high record-breaking temperatures both high and low

5. There will be handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical

6. The countdown to the end has started

