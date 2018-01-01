You will enjoy your sacrifices in 2018 | Kogi governor tells civil servants

Kogi governor Yahaya Bello has commended workers in the state for enduring the financial constraints in 2017.

Bello gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja on Sunday to mark the New Year celebration.

He said the workers will start experiencing the effect of the civil service reforms soon.

“I assure you all that in 2018, you shall begin to enjoy some of the immediate benefits of the verification.

“As a father and provider, I know the pains and disappointments of not being able to meet the needs of dependants in due season.

“An efficient civil service is the engine room of any government and I am delighted that the Kogi civil service is being repositioned for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity,” Bello said.

Sacrifice or non-payment of salaries?

The governor is spinning his inability to pau dead workers as sacrifice by workers.