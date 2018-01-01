We are working tirelessly…Buhari’s govt is not asleep – Oyegun

National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is doing all it can to fulfil its 2015 promises.

Oyegun said this in his New Year message in Abuja.

He described 2017 as an eventful, but challenging year for many Nigerians.

Odigie-Oyegun stated, “Indeed, the collective task before us is converting our country’s potential – derived from size, demography, human and natural resources –to greatness.

“While the task may seem onerous, it is achievable. With the right ethics, morality, attitudes and priorities, we will get out of our current societal morass that has found expression in our economic challenges, bad politics, ethno-religious divisions and other negative aspects of our national life, sooner than sceptics believe is possible.”

The APC chairman said the party was aware of the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Odigie-Oyegun added, “We are acutely aware of our current national challenges, particularly the economy.

“However, we assure Nigerians that the administration is not asleep, but working assiduously to address these challenges and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“We remain focused and solidly committed to delivering on our party’s 2015 election promises which were largely hinged on curbing corruption, restoring the economy and the security of the nation.”

He added, “Corruption has, for long, enabled its perpetrators to divert resources for delivering development to the citizenry and as a result bred discontent, which religious bigots and ethnic jingoists take advantage of to create insecurity and other societal malaise.

“Therefore, the solution is the enthronement and entrenchment of quality and accountable leadership in governance.”