NLC is right about how workers were treated last year

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday said the All Progressives Congress led administration pushed workers into poverty in 2017.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said this in his New Year message in Abuja.

What he said:

He said statistics recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that over four million Nigerians lost their jobs in 2017.

Wabba said the Federal Government also failed to fulfil its promise of creating three million jobs.

Wabba added, “Rather than work to create jobs and improve the conditions of workers and Nigerians in general, leading elements in the ruling APC government, like Governor Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna state), have been taking measures to further chastise and ruin Nigerians by throwing tens of thousands of workers into the already saturated unemployment market and wretchedness.”

The NLC President also complained about non-payment of workers salaries in some states despite receiving Paris Club refunds.

“For us in the Congress and for majority of working people in Nigeria, the hope placed on the capacity of President Buhari to bring about positive change is being undermined by his government’s inability to address the infrastructural deficit and other related problems in the oil industry, such as making our existing refineries work at optimal capacity by refining products for domestic consumption,” Wabba stated.

He expressed hope that the new minimum wage will be effected before the third quarter of 2018.

“As we move into 2018, our expectation is that the executive arm of government will push for the implementation of key anti-corruption protocols and good governance principles in our public and private institutions,” it sag

What we think:

Just like the NLC President said, 2017 was a terrible year for workers.

The National Bureau of Statistics stated that more workers lost their jobs, especially in the third quarter of the year.

In many states, workers were owed salaries for months, while some more fortunate ones were paid half salaries.