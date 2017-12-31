YNaija2017Review: Nigeria’s World Cup qualification, Mayweather’s victory | See the top sporting moments of 2017

A number of moments in the world of sports stood out in 2017, here are 8 top sporting moments of the year;

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification

Many wrote off the Super Eagles’ chance for qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after they were drawn with Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria.

Nigeria used Cameroon as a scape goat, thrashing them 4-0 at the Uyo stadium and it was smooth sailing Gernot Rorh’s from that moment.

The Super Eagles a win over Zambia in Uyo for a place in Russia, and they got it. A strike by Alex Iwobi sealed Nigeria’s place and a match to spare against Algeria.

Nigeria’s bobsled team at the winter olympics

US-based Nigerian trio of Seun Adigun, the team driver and leader, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere made Nigeria the first African country to participate at the Winter Olympics.

The three ladies had opened a GoFundMe account during their qualifying bid to sponsor their ambition.

This years’ Olympics will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Anthony Joshua, World Boxing Champion

Not only did he got his 19th win in 19 matches, Anthony Joshua became the World Heavyweight title holder after knocking Wladimir Klitschko out in the 11th round.

However, it was not a walk in the park for Joshua who was knocked down for the first time in his career.

After his victory, stories of how he was rejected by Nigerian officials for the Olympics started springing up.

Mayweather making it 50-0

This fight is unarguably the bout of the year; one which saw Floyd Mayweather come out of retirement to fight UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

The fight gathered massive publicity and saw celebrities flying in with private jets.

In the end, Mayweather left the T-Mobile Arena with a perfect 50-0 record after taking down McGregor via TKO in the ninth round of the bout.

Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or win

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo levelled Messi’s record after winning his fifth Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo beat his closest rival Lionel Messi and Neymar to lift the prize.

The Real Madrid star had earlier won the FIFA Men World Player of the Year .

Carl Ikeme’s leukemia diagnosis

After commendable number of appearances for the Super Eagles, goalkeeper Carl Ikeme could not continue his campaign for Nigeria. The Wolverhampton stopper was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Ikeme was found to have some abnormal blood tests during routine pre-season investigations.

The Super Eagles stopper is now receiving treatment and has been out of action ever since.

Neymar’s record signing

Neymar’s move from Barcelona FC to Paris Saint Germain is one of the biggest stories of the year. The Brazilian completed the move for a world-record fee worth £200m.

He joined the Ligue 1 side on a five-year contract following four years at the Nou Camp.

The move surpasses the previous transfer record set last summer when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United for £89m.

Eboue’s fall from grace

The story of Emmanuel Eboue’s change of fortune came as a shock to many, considering that the fine player plied his trade in some of the biggest football clubs in Europe.

The former Arsenal player was said to have been sleeping on the floor in a friend’s place after a dip in fortune.

He had lost all his fortune to his wife, Aurelie after a divorce battle. He was ordered by a judge to transfer his home to Aurelie, so the former Arsenal defender has since hidden from bailiffs for three weeks.