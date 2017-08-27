Mayweather beats brave McGregor in money-spinning super fight

The much publicised Mayweather/McGregor fight has finally come to an end and it was certainly worth the money and time.

Mayweather left the T-Mobile Arena with a perfect 50-0 record after taking down McGregor via TKO in the ninth round of the bout.

Mcgregor said, “I turned him into a Mexican. What can I say, I had a bit of fun over this side. I thought it was close. I get a bit wobbly when I’m tired. there was a lot on the line and I should have been allowed to continue. Early on I was handy enough. He was composed, fifty pro fights will give you that. I’ve been strangled on live TV and let it go. But f— it, it was a great buzz. The man should have let me go, let the man put me down. It was fatigue and I get wobbly. Let me wobble back to my corner. You’ve got to put me down. Happy to perform for a different crowd and to be here draped in the flag.”

Mayweather said, “[Conor]’s a tough competitor – we gave the fans what they wanted to see. “He’s a lot better than I thought he was … he used different angles. But I was the better man … It was our gameplan to take our time and take him out down the stretch. That was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner. Conor you were a great dance partner tonight.”

