[The Church Blog] Self defense is not a crime | Pastor Paul Enenche speaks on #BenueMassacre

It all started earlier this week, when Apostle Johnson Suleman, released a video where he alleged that the Benue killings are sponsored.

In a recent video, Bishop Oyedepo also weighed in on the issue and raised vital questions, all pointing to the idea that the killings are sponsored and leading his congregation in prayers. With the current rate of videos being released on the internet each day, it would seem like the religious leaders are getting more interested in this insurgency.

Lead Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has however taken his anger against the Fulani herdsmen insurgency to the next level by raining curses and pronouncing death against the perpetrators of the crime.

The visibly raged cleric, a Benue indigene also led the congregation in series of prayers pronouncing that the earth opens and swallows up the culprits of this killings.

#EnoughIsEnough Oh EARTH, swallow up every killer in Nigeria. Posted by Dr. Paul Enenche on Wednesday, January 17, 2018

