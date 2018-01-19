[The Church Blog] Lagos cleric, Moses Alu queries Apostle Suleman, Paul Eneche on their verdict over Fulani herdsmen

What a week!

In a space of a couple of days, popular clerics like Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Eneche and Apostle Johnson Suleman have all lent their voices towards the killings in Benue and several other parts of the country. And their responses have been similar; insinuating that the killings are sponsored and letting all hell loose in prayer over the perpetrators of the evil act.

But, Moses Alu thinks otherwise.

The 60-year-old Overseer of The Bride Assembly Church, Lagos emphasised that this is not a time for laying curses. Rather, it is a time of sober reflection and an opportunity for us to return to God to inquire where we have gone wrong as a nation.

According to him; Why do you stand on scriptures that prosper you and forget the scripture that brings peace to a nation?

He also reiterated the submission that the church has become the centre of corruption in Nigeria and until we fix our flaws by going back to God, we shouldn’t be laying curses on people.

Watch the video below:

Okay… He has also raised salient points on this matter but we have questions too.

Shouldn’t we all just focus on ending this insurgency rather than pointing fingers and just releasing videos?

Should this be regarded as not more than a PR stunt and why the attack against pastors who drive good cars?

Is his anger against pastors or the Benue killings?

Where is the link between the insurgency and the churches building universities?

The earlier we made the insurgency as an attack on the peace of Nigeria and Nigerians rather than an attack on Christianity, the better for us all.

What do you think?