The current hike in fuel price signals a need for the local refinement of oil products

On the 11th of November 2020, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) released an internal memo announcing an increase in the ex-depot price of fuel, to N155.17 per litre from N147.67 per litre.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at their various depots. Consequently, marketers would be dispensing the product to motorists within a band of N165 and N173 per litre.

As expected news of further increase in the price of fuel was met with a lot of negative reactions. Nigeria is currently battling with a high rate of inflation in the commodities market, adding this to the equation just brings a huge level of discomfort to citizens of the country.

However, there is a big question that keeps creeping up anytime this happens and that question is; why is Nigerian not refining its own petroleum products? Part of the issue the country is facing today is the lack of proper functioning refineries. Crude oil though present in Nigeria is exported to foreign countries to be refined, then imported back into the country at a higher rate.

In the year 2020, Nigeria seems to be like an individual repeatedly failing a class even after being given the answers to the required test for promotion.

This obvious need for Nigeria’s own refinery was also recently highlighted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Director-General of the Chamber, Dr. Muda Yusuf explained that accelerated domestic refining and processing of petroleum products would end the unstable petroleum pricing in the country.

This move will obviously prevent the deregulatory policy from being derailed as well as prevent a return to the corrupt subsidy regime.

Furthermore, a shift to local refinement of oil products has to be ushered in by appropriate structures and a level playing field in the current regime of deregulation. This is because the current supply structure by the NNPC is a monopolistic one which makes it almost impossible for the economy to benefit from the positives of deregulation.

A level playing field will lead to a competitive market framework which will then lead to a positive impact from deregulation and the icing on the cake for all of these is the approval of domestic refinery of oil products.
It is unfortunate that the authorities of the country are not paying attention to this, because it will help ease a lot of challenges the country.

A better crude extraction and refinement sector will ultimately affect other sectors of the society and thereby lead to a healthier and buoyant economy.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 16, 2020

#LekkiShooting: The Nigerian Army ties a noose around its neck with its latest revelation on the saga

The Lekki Shooting heralded the end of the #EndSARS protests across the nation as the gruesome killing of the protesters ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 16, 2020

A break down of the Nigerian Army cross-examination before the Panel of Enquiry | #LekkiShooting

Since young Nigerians took to the streets early October to protest against police brutality and impunity, the question of who ordered the ...

Op-Ed Editor November 14, 2020

#FreeEromz: Why government must free Eromosele Adene before it becomes too late

by Alabi Adewale Paul Since the #EndSARS protests came to a halt, the Nigerian government has carried out a number ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 14, 2020

#EndSARS: 10 powerful lessons from Dele Farotimi’s interview with Arise News

A lot has happened in Nigeria since the #EndSARS protests and and various human rights activists have weighed in on ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 14, 2020

#EndSARS: Does supporting a political party disqualify citizens from being activists?

Days ago, some Twitter users unearthed tweets they allegedly linking promoters of the #EndSARS protests to the opposition People’s Democratic ...

Op-Ed Editor November 14, 2020

Here’s why Nigeria may end up ‘killing’ the newly launched ‘Assembled-in-Lagos’ Electric cars

by Alabi Adewale Paul Technology in Nigeria has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years. However, most ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail