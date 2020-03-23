The Daily Vulnerable: To-do list

by Kara Cutruzzula
Yesterday I had a nice long list of things I’d like to accomplish.
I did…two things?
And those two things felt good, they felt like something.
But then I thought, what exists beyond my list?
So I wrote some lyrics and shared them with a friend.
And that one thing felt good, that felt like something, too.
We don’t have to pen ourselves in with our ideas.
We can think beyond our borders.
*Kara is a journalist, playwright, and lyricist living in Brooklyn. She can be found either at Brass Ring – where she first shared this – or at karacutruzzula.com.
Leave a reply