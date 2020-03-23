The Daily Vulnerable: To-do list

by Kara Cutruzzula

Yesterday I had a nice long list of things I’d like to accomplish.

I did…two things?

And those two things felt good, they felt like something.

But then I thought, what exists beyond my list?

So I wrote some lyrics and shared them with a friend.

And that one thing felt good, that felt like something, too.

We don’t have to pen ourselves in with our ideas.

We can think beyond our borders.

*Kara is a journalist, playwright, and lyricist living in Brooklyn. She can be found either at Brass Ring – where she first shared this – or at karacutruzzula.com.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy March 21, 2020

Oh Yes! You can choose your thought

Here is a practical exercise that shows you how:

Our Journey Is Joy March 20, 2020

Chude Jideonwo: Happy now?

When I tell people that the work we do is teach people how to live happy lives, I like the ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 19, 2020

Freeing up and letting go

by Jamie Varon As most people know, I’m currently working on a book. I’m strapping in for a long process, ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 18, 2020

I love a rejection

by Kara Cutruzzula What would happen if you loved your rejections? Yesterday I got a notice that my film script ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 17, 2020

The problem of love

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed It is easier to exit a relationship and very hard to exit a marriage – so ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 14, 2020

It’s spiritual and authentic

Every minute of your life is a spiritual experience, If you learn not to confuse what is happening to you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail