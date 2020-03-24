ASUU begins strike, Ondo bans social gatherings – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Ondo state govt bans social and political gatherings over Coronavirus

The Ondo government has placed a 14-day ban on all political, religious and social gatherings in the state. A statement by Donald Ojogo, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, described the new development as part of the effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

ASUU begin indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has declared an indefinite strike beginning from yesterday Monday March 23rd.

The union’s president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, who announced this at a press conference at its National Secretariat Abuja, said the strike is over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System and the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement. He noted that the government failed to address the issues raised

Gambia closes airspace and land borders over Coronavirus

An itinerant Muslim Imam from Bangladesh has died in The Gambia after preaching in several other countries. The preacher, aged 70, is Gambia’s second recorded case of Covid-19. Recall that the Gambia recorded its first case of coronavirus last Tuesday. The patient, a young woman who had recently travelled from the United Kingdom, went into self-isolation after feeling feverish, before being confirmed as a positive case.

All court sittings in Nigeria suspended for 2 weeks due to Coronavirus

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad who also heads the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Monday March 23, directed all courts in the country to suspend sittings from Tuesday March 24. In the circular titled “Measures on the the spread of coronavirus (COVID -19) and the protection of justices, judges and staff of courts”, the CJN ordered the suspension of court sittings in the country for two weeks.

Edo state bans public gathering after after recording first Coronavirus case

Edo State government has placed a ban on public gathering of over 50 persons in the state after the first case of Coronavirus was recorded in the state yesterday March 23rd. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified Twitter handle announced the first case of the viral disease in the state today.