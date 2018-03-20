[The Film Blog] Blue Pictures Breaks Box Office with Marvel’s “Black Panther”

Following the hype behind one of the greatest movies of all times, Blue Pictures, West Africa’s leading movie distribution company, has attained a milestone as they break and make new box office records with Black Panther, days after its release in Nigeria.



The Marvel superhero film Black Panther was said to have had the biggest opening of a movie in history, recording a whooping sum of N135.4 million in its opening weekend. This means Black Panther has beaten the Avengers Age of Ultron by 175%, thus doubling what the competitive titles performed. Within the opening days, Black Panther went on to become the number 1 all-time weekend opener, best of 2018 so far, best of February releases, best Marvel and Disney movie, and best superhero movie among others. This is a feat that has never been achieved before by a singular movie ever in the history.



The movie which was distributed in cinema nationwide by Blue Pictures now sits as the number 1 biggest movie ever made by Marvel Studios. Since their launch in 2006, the distribution company has established a good working relationship with independent studios worldwide and distributing movies like Wonder Women, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Avengers, and Avatar, all which are among the highest grossing movies ever produced in Hollywood.



Speaking to the MD/CEO of the company, Joy libeno-Odiete, she said: “We never had doubts that Black Panther will be this successful, for a movie that celebrates black excellence, black cultural values, projection of blacks to the world and also represents a positive step in regards to equal representation in the media, what other proof do we need? We are just excited to have been the distribution company behind this great movie for West Africans and the reception has been overwhelming. Black Panther is not just a movie, it is a movement.”



Black Panther has gone ahead to gross over N600 million naira since its release in Nigeria and has topped over $1b worldwide. Also, Black Panther has become the second biggest comic book adaptation behind The Avengers. Blue Pictures is also set to release yet another block buster as Avengers Infinity War premiers on the 27th April, 2018