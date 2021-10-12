The IMF warns of growing threats to global economic recovery | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

‘Days without eating’: Madagascar sees world’s first ‘climate change famine’

Madgascar is experiencing what the UN has called the world’s first “climate change famine”, with food shortages a direct result of global warming. This is the fourth year in a row that the country’s Grand Sud region has been hit by drought and more than one million people are in need of emergency food aid. – France24 reports.

Tigray says Ethiopia has launched major attack on several fronts

Tigray forces say Ethiopia’s government has launched its threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end a nearly year-old war. – The Guardian reports.

The IMF warns of growing threats to global economic recovery

The International Monetary Fund did not mince words in its latest outlook for the global economy released on Tuesday, warning that the threats to the economic recovery from last year’s COVID-19 disruptions are growing, along with a “dangerous divergence” between richer and poorer countries. – Aljazeera reports.

ICJ rejects Kenya case in Somalia maritime border row

The UN’s top court has ruled largely in favour of Somalia in its long-running dispute with Kenya over their maritime border. – BBC reports.

Nigeria’s trade costs too high to attract investments ― Okonjo-Iweala

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has told President Muhammadu Buhari, ministers and other top government officials that Nigeria’s trade costs are too high. – Vanguard reports.