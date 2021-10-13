These 5 digital marketing agencies will sell your brand

We won’t be over-emphasising it if we said the world has gone digital because the digital world continues to grow in amazing ways, so has digital marketing grown in more creative ways than imaginable fifteen years ago.

Digital marketing is a valuable asset to your business’s growth and helps you establish a definitive online presence. 89 percent of marketers say methods, like search engine optimisation (SEO), are successful. Additionally, methods like pay-per-click (PPC) advertising increase brand awareness by as much as 80 percent.

Digital marketers help you reach people where they spend their time, where you can compete with other competitors for loyalty. Digital marketing helps you better target your ideal audience, monitor your campaigns in the process and do better next campaign. See these digital marketers you can employ to help with establishing an authoritative digital presence:

Wild Fusion

Wild Fusion is a leading digital marketing agency in Nigeria. It is the first certified partner of Google Adwords in Nigeria and has its offices based in several places in Africa, including Accra, Lagos, and Nairobi.

Owned by Abasiama Idaresit, Wild Fusion is dedicated to offering a wide array of marketing services including Brand Strategy, Media Services, Content Production, Social Media Marketing, PPC Advertising, Digital Marketing Strategy, Mobile Marketing, Creative Development, Web Analytics, SEO, Customer insights and Training.

Wild Fusion has provided internet marketing opportunities to top African and International brands in our local market. So, employ this team and thank us later.

Anakle

Anakle builds experiences for online and offline audiences. It is a media marketing and services development company, owned by Editi Effiong, based in Lagos, with core business interests including digital media sales, application development and social media.

Anakle helps businesses promote brands and services online, and also helps media companies develop applications and advertising creative material targeted for the internet, social media and mobile screens.

Anakle has delivered projects and campaigns for leading brands across Nigeria.

Ellae Creative

Ellaecreative is an award-winning branding and digital agency that specializes in creating bold strategies and brand experiences for ambitious category disruptors. The company works with ambitious leaders and companies who are eager to build brands that stand out from the pack.

It was founded by Noella Ekezie and has its footprints beyond Nigeria.

Nelson Reids

Nelson Reids is an award-winning marketing, advertising and public relations agency in Lagos, helping clients grow through unparalleled marketing services.

Nelson Reids works shoulder to shoulder with you so that you can both build creative and strategic solutions to your challenges: from creating digital solutions and experiences, developing your brand voice, to building relationships at scale with your customers using powerful storytelling and tactical media placement.

Ikechukwu Maduka is the CEO and has its footprints across 5 continents.

Techshawe

Techshawe is dedicated to offering a series of services covering a range of marketing processes. The expertise here includes Brand Strategy, Content Production, Social Media Marketing, PPC Advertising, Mobile Marketing, Internet Marketing, Creative Development, Web Analytics, SEO, Customer Insights and Digital Marketing Strategy.

Established to deliver leading-edge services, Techshawe pride themselves in providing comprehensive solutions ranging from custom software and web development, digital marketing, content development, and graphics design.