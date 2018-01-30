Abia state, South Eastern Nigeria is once again in the news and its for the wrong reasons. Like other states of the federation, the state has not been lucky with the crop of individuals that have been at the helm of affairs in the Gods own state.

The tenure of the former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu was the beginning of tyranny in the state as he simply turns the state to a family affair where critical decisions are left to be handled by him and his mother. Simply put, what reigns in Abia throughout his eight years was tagged as “Mamacracy” by his estranged successor Theodore Orji who also end up as a failure like Orji Uzor Kalu.

For Theodore Orji, his administration was the continuation of the incompetence that defined Kalu’s eight year reign. He fostered divisiveness within the civil service by sacking public servants who are not indigenes of Abia state. Despite the fact that these individuals are indigenes of neighboring South Eastern states, Theodore Orji went ahead with this ignoble decision.

The coming of the current Governor who has always paraded himself as a technocrat has shown that tyranny in Abia is a work in progress. Just like Theodore Orji, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has shown he is not ready to run an all inclusive government and he is going all offensive on his victims.

The latest recipient of such tyranny is the “suspended” Chief Judge of Abia state Justice Theresa Uzokwe. The Chief Judge according to the state house of assembly was suspended for tyranny and for not showing support to Abia state and her indigenes. The suspension which was premised on a petition dated January 22nd 2018 was submitted to the house on the 26th of January 2018 by the member representing Ukwa West constituency, Mezie Nwubani and jointly signed by Anthony Agbazuere and Obinna Nkume the Executive Director and Director legal services of one Global Peace and Justice, an Umuahia based non-governmental organisation was considered in a day and the result was the suspension of the Chief Judge.

However the truth is that the Chief Judge has faced strong opposition since her appointment was confirmed by the NJC as the state C.J. due to the unnecessary accusations that she is an indigene of Anambra state and not Abia state. The state house of assembly suspended her without inviting her to any panel and ordered the Governor to appoint a replacement which has been done.

This act of Injustice which is null and void has further shown that Abia state is posing a threat to the continued unity of Nigeria if non indigenes in the state can’t enjoy the rights every Nigerian enjoy.