The Late 5: Presidency, National Assembly to hold security summit on Farmers-Herdsmen crisis, Raila Odinga swears himself in as the “People’s President” and other stop stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, dismissed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of violating her various rights.

Patience had in her suit filed on June 30, 2017, accused the EFCC of harrassing her over her political views she held in 2015.

A pre-recorded video published on Monday, sees Stephanie Otobo, foretelling her confession.

The almost nine-minute video was recorded on June 21, 2017, by Canada-based Worship Media.

In the video, Otobo said she was being pressured by Suleman to say the government was putting her up to make the allegations against him.

“He is telling me to come and make a video to lie that it’s the government of Nigeria that is putting me up to this,” she said in the video.

“I don’t know when you’ll be watching this but I’m just doing this video for the future. Today’s date is the 21st of June, 2017,” she said in the video.

The National Assembly has announced a two-day national security summit in a bid to find solutions to the nation’s pressing security challenges.

Organised in collaboration with the Presidency, the summit will hold on Thursday and Monday at the state house in Abuja.

The summit will provide a platform for heads of security and defence agencies, governors, traditional rulers, sociocultural groups, civil society organisations to deliberate and seek solutions to escalating insecurity, a statement signed by the senate leader and chairman, ad-hoc committee on security, Ahmed Lawan, said Tuesday.

Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, says the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his political family in Kwara have no plan to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor is an ally of Saraki and was among five governors who left the PDP prior to the 2015 general elections to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) on which platform Ahmed and was reelected.

President Buhari has put in place measures to ensure that threats to peace and security are dealt with, noting that socio-economic initiatives of his government could only be achieved through adequate security.

And stories from around the world… Leaders of China and the African Union have denied a published report that Beijing spied for years on the African Union headquarters through computer systems it helped install.

Quoting anonymous sources, the French daily newspaper Le Monde reported Friday that data were transferred over five years from the African Union’s Chinese-built headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to its servers in Beijing.

A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry said the Le Monde report was based on “groundless accusations.”

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the country’s disputed election last year, swore himself in as the “people’s president” at a mock inauguration ceremony Tuesday, in protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered at Uhuru Park in central Nairobi, chanting slogans and waving tree branches at the symbolic “swearing-in” event, which was organised by Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA).

North Korea has canceled one of its joint projects with South Korea in advance of the Winter Olympics next month over South Korean media reports which the North says have defamed its “sincere” measures for the Olympics.

You might be able to video call your mates using Instagram in the near future.

The photo sharing social media site is thought to be working on the new feature, which could be enabled in the coming months, according to Metro UK.

And in an important security step, you won’t be able to simply call anyone – the other user must have accepted a request from you to slide into their DMs.

The video call icon will appear in the navigation bar in a chat.

Borussia Dortmund have given Arsenal clearance to conduct Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s medical ahead of his impending £60 million transfer, according to reports.

The Gabon international was filmed leaving Dortmund airport on Tuesday morning after both clubs agreed a fee following a fortnight of intense negotiations.