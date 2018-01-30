[The Church Blog] Covenant Christian Centre celebrates Dr. Creflo Dollar’s 56th Birthday at #WAFBEC2018

It was definitely a mixture of joy and excitement when Dr. Creflo Dollar was, at the Sunday morning session of WAFBEC 2018 surprised by the Covenant Christian Centre team on the occassion of his 56th Birthday.

The announcement was made by Pastor Poju Oyemade, convener of WAFBEC (West African Faith Believers Convention). The choristers, then led the congregation in a happy birthday song for Creflo Dollar after which a series of pre recorded video birthday wishes from colleagues, friends, family and members of his church in Atlanta was displayed.

The world-renowned Bible teacher, much sought-after conference speaker, and best- selling author, was born on the 28th January 1962. Dollar through his ministry enables his congregation experience grace, restoration, healing, and financial breakthrough as a result of applying simple, biblical principles to their lives.

He was presented with a cake which was cut at the call of WORLD CHANGERS 56 and a gift too on behalf of the Church.

In his short speech after the cutting of the cake, he expressed his gratitude to the Church explaining that this was his second time celebrating his birthday during WAFBEC and its been such a huge honour for him.