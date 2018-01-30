There’s a new chat show in Nigeria, it’s a must watch and it’s called…

You know, the social media has evolved into a conglomerate of platforms where you can go to tell stories, gossip, inform, educate (name the others), and a talk show is here to make it more human than virtual.

It is called Gidi Bants. Yes, feel at home.

Gidi Bants is dedicated to real talk about the trending topics that dominate social media, what makes it more interesting is that there are no filters because it is a “SAY IT AS IT IS” kinda chat show.

The talk show runs for 10 minutes and features dialogue, covering everything and anything relating to entertainment and pop culture with a mix of fun, humour and wits which even makes it more engaging to viewers.

Gidi Bants is hosted by Candy, Cypher and Paparazzi.

The combination of their different personalities makes Gidi Bants spicy and enthralling … oh and their village names are Emem, Kebe and Chibuzor respectively, so expect to see and hear some of their raw Nigerian street OT.

No dull moments, Gidi Bants is dedicated to bringing the public opinionated real talks and drama.