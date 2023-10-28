Charles Born: A Rising Star in the Entertainment Industry now on Shade Corner

Charles Born

Charles Ugochukwu Born, an actor and broadcaster, has been in the news lately; his talents have not gone unnoticed in the entertainment industry as he stars in ‘Shade Corner’ now on Accelerate TV.

The talk show is renewed for its sixth season, and Charles Born, along with Amanda Nwoye, Ayo Lawal, Samuel Onot Eku, and Tolu Thompson, join him as the new hosts.

Charles Born is a media person who has gathered thousands of fans and audiences with his content on social media. From hilarious skits to honest reviews about Nollywood movies, Charles does it all.

The sky’s the limit where the tie is concerned as he expands his career one giant leap at a time. A successful MC, Charles Born, has covered shows and events in Nigeria and overseas.

You can catch Charles in Shade Corner, as the premiere episode was recently released on Accelerate TV.

Shade Corner is a Nigerian talk show that covers topics related to pop culture, contemporary lifestyle, and more. The talk show is humourous and can be chaotic as the hosts dissect the day’s discussion.

You can watch the sixth season premiere episode of Shade Corner here.

