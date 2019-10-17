The YNaija Governors’ Ranking for October: Absurdities vs Revival

It’s almost like the time between the new batch of governors were sworn in and now has been a fallow period. Performance-wise, things haven’t really peaked, but we are starting to see consistency amongst a few governors. Here’s the YNaija’s Governors’ Ranking for October.

THE GOOD:

Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)

Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration in Abia has been plagued by the non-payment of workers’ salaries which has led to protests in the state. But recently, there is a semblance of positive governance.

Ikpeazu is set to embark on large scale production of shoes to meet the increasing demand for locally made products, hence the idea of automated production. Aba is already popular for production of footwear, bags, belts and other leather products by creative artisans working in shops. Furthermore, no fewer than 30 young men and women from Asia were sent to China last year where they were trained in automated production of shoes.

Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo)

Aside pushing for cannabis legalisation in Nigeria and exploring cannabis as a source of revenue in Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu’s 100 days since he won the 2016 guber elections in the state was a good start. Now his administration has raised an alarm over the growing number of quack doctors and unlicensed health practitioners in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state has sealed eight private health facilities and hospitals in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Seyi Makinde (Oyo)

At this point, every thing Seyi Makinde does normalizes good governance and what it should be like. Recently, the request of the governor to access N7.6bn loan to upgrade farm settlement in areas of the state to become farm estates has just been approved by the Oyo assembly.

Makinde had, three months ago, sought the assembly’s approval for the loan. The approval was not without dissenting voices from the opposition All Progressives Congress members, who queried choices of farm settlement located in just one federal constituency.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Much has been said about Babajide Sanwo-Olu going invisible since the start of his dispensation, devolving into social media jokes. And although Sanwo-Olu did inherit the issues bedeviling Lagos from the past administration, there hasn’t be any real, tangible impact from the governor. Lagos and its transportation system is still hampered by bad roads, and recently Sanwo-Olu just declared a state of emergency, with eight engineering firms contracted to rehabilitate and reconstruct bad roads.

Importantly, this is showing true intent towards addressing the perennial problem of bad roads, which has perniciously contributed to gridlocks over the years.

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

Atiku Bagudu’s debut on this month’s YNaija Governors’ Ranking launches on a good one, by donating N30m to the Christian community in Zuru Emirates to build churches. According to Bagudu, the donation was to enable the Christian communities in Zuru to build churches and other on-going projects.

THE BAD:

Umar Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)

Since winning the Kano election and re-elected into office, Abdulahi Ganduje is only just submitting the names of his constituted cabinet wherein he retains former commissioners. He took him five months to do, which basically indicates how he has no sense of priority and ambition, unlike his counterparts.

Godwin Obaseki (Edo)

While Edo is dealing with issues of floods and bad roads, the bickering the current governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole is still ongoing. Oshimohole, who is the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was recently told by Obaseki to observe protocols in the state while visiting in order to ensure less acrimony. The statement implies that both figures aren’t ready to prioritise the affairs of the state.

THE TERRIBLE

Darius Ishaku (Taraba)

Darius Ishaku is making his debut on the YNaija Governors’ Ranking for the first time, and expelling a 100 student of the Taraba State University for constantly criticising him on Facebook puts him in extremely bad light. Joseph Israel, who was admitted to study Chemistry but switched later to Laboratory Science in the state-owned university, had his admission withdrawn on the excuse of not signing a matriculation form. But a look into Israel’s Facebook reveals his critique of Ishaku’s administration.

From an April 26 post, it reads: ”If Gov Darius sells seven cars in his convoy alone, he will solve the problems of Taraba State University.”

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

The YNaija Governors’ ranking for August featured David Umahi, and the backlash from Ebonyi indigenes on building an international airport in the state. This time, Umahi uncharacteristically ordered his security detail to shoot anyone who blocks his convoy. The governor gave the order following how his convoy was blocked by mourners at a wake-keep he attended in the state recently. While Umahi is entitled to protection that comes from his office, instructing that anyone that blocks his convoy to be shot is barbaric, given that these protesters are oftentimes are unarmed.

If anything, it only creates an atmosphere of tyranny in the state and public distrust.

Bello Mattawalle (Zamfara)

Despite not being able to curtail Boko Haram terrorism in Zamfara, governor Bello Mattawalle in September sent all staff of Shettima Model Primary School, Gusau on an indefinite suspension following the alleged desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the school. Now, Matawalle has announced that the state would soon enact a capital punishment law against the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

Zamfara has since instituted Sharia since 2000, and while the state’s capital punishment conforms to laws, it does feel extreme given that a majority of Northern governors have contributed to the impoverishment of their states.