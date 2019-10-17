So City FM radio presenters have opinions, what else is new?

Hypocrisy is a strange thing. It is the reason why we hold ourselves according to standards that we cannot honestly uphold, while forcing others to live up to that unrealistic standard. It is why we expect a level of professionalism that invalidates the humanity of the worker, even in their silent moments. Tiwa Savage was at the epicenter of one of these arguments when she gave an interview at City FM and not long after footage tapes of the post interview discussion the hosts had was stolen from the company’s CCTV and leaked. Where is a true spy when EFCC needs one?
It’s impossible to be liked by everyone! But in this clip we see 3 women ridiculing and making small talk about successful women, to the extent of calling someone a FOOL!, she Even took her song off the systems programmed play,I don’t even understand the English or language this lady used to insult me when she mentioned my name. However, I am even more perplexed as to the mental state of these women. How can people this wounded in spirit and poor in mind be able to get jobs that involve addressing millions of people, influencing their thoughts,educating listeners,promoting justice? Nonetheless!! Women DO support women!and unfortunately, these 3 are just a few of the bad eggs. I cant forgive you because you haven’t offended me to be sincere ,lion no dey concern imself with wetin sheep dey talk. Even if i run into them ,I wouldn’t even know who they are.if we start to listen in on the PURELY EVIL CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE have about Artists; female or male , omo data go finish. I know a few OAPS that know how to voice their opinion without being hateful, but these three ? Need re-orientation,re- education,, and redirection in life. This is def how they talk about all artists!all people! This is the hate they SPREAD! NAIJA WHICH WAY! We didnt Rise to top because of insults ,neither can it bring us down! #soondelete
Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to then share the leaked CCTV video in a now deleted post, taking out the time to tag a number of high profile gossip blogs including Tunde Ednut and Kemi Olunloyo, who has a reputation for trolling and bullying women to advance her often questionable agendas. Incensed that the show’s OAP’s would discuss her and Yemi Alade’s careers in such a way, Tiwa’s decision to share the post with her fanbase, knowing fully well that fandoms of this nature are quick to resort to bullying was a poor choice on her part.
Yemi Alade and Simi, two other musicians who have experienced a lot of negative feedback on their own career choices would join in the conversation, adding their own perspectives and affirming Tiwa Savage’s claims that women are their own worst enemies and that the Nigerian female music loving audience has not supported her or her career. Those assertions were swiftly responded to by dozens of Twitter users, who dug up all three women’s careers, highlighting the glaring lack of female collaborations, as well as the accusations against Tiwa Savage of trying to sabotage the careers of other female artists to shore up her own.
While there is enough blame to share around, this recent CCTV fiasco brings up an important topic. Are journalists of all kinds allowed to have an opinion in Nigeria, or is the culture of payola (both ways) so strongly entrenched that journalists and artists are trapped in an endless loop of affirmation while the music and the culture it is supposed to support falters?
