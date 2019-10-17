So City FM radio presenters have opinions, what else is new?

Hypocrisy is a strange thing. It is the reason why we hold ourselves according to standards that we cannot honestly uphold, while forcing others to live up to that unrealistic standard. It is why we expect a level of professionalism that invalidates the humanity of the worker, even in their silent moments. Tiwa Savage was at the epicenter of one of these arguments when she gave an interview at City FM and not long after footage tapes of the post interview discussion the hosts had was stolen from the company’s CCTV and leaked. Where is a true spy when EFCC needs one?



Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram to then share the leaked CCTV video in a now deleted post, taking out the time to tag a number of high profile gossip blogs including Tunde Ednut and Kemi Olunloyo, who has a reputation for trolling and bullying women to advance her often questionable agendas. Incensed that the show’s OAP’s would discuss her and Yemi Alade’s careers in such a way, Tiwa’s decision to share the post with her fanbase, knowing fully well that fandoms of this nature are quick to resort to bullying was a poor choice on her part.

Yemi Alade and Simi, two other musicians who have experienced a lot of negative feedback on their own career choices would join in the conversation, adding their own perspectives and affirming Tiwa Savage’s claims that women are their own worst enemies and that the Nigerian female music loving audience has not supported her or her career. Those assertions were swiftly responded to by dozens of Twitter users, who dug up all three women’s careers, highlighting the glaring lack of female collaborations, as well as the accusations against Tiwa Savage of trying to sabotage the careers of other female artists to shore up her own.

While there is enough blame to share around, this recent CCTV fiasco brings up an important topic. Are journalists of all kinds allowed to have an opinion in Nigeria, or is the culture of payola (both ways) so strongly entrenched that journalists and artists are trapped in an endless loop of affirmation while the music and the culture it is supposed to support falters?