5 Things that Should Matter Today: Mark your calendars, we are getting a YCee album on November 8!

Two years ago, YCee released his debut EP The First Wave, launching him into Nigeria’s choppy rap scene while hovering within the orbit of his audacious 2015 hit song Jagaban. Now, the rapper is set to release his album titled YCee Vs Zaheer, on November 8, which features guest appearances from Niniola, Phyno, Davido, and Dabo Turbana.

Sure enough, fans should be familiar with the album title, leaning towards the dual personalities Ycee has etched in his music – singing and rapping. Importantly, Ycee sees no other competitor than himself. We can’t wait.

Ngige says FG can’t meet Labour’s minimum wage demand

Ahead of the resumed negotiation between the Federal Government and Labour leaders today October 16, the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has stated that the Nigerian government can’t meet the minimum wage demand. What do you guys think?

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ”Farming” will hit cinemas October 25

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s highly anticipated movie, Farming is finally coming to Nigerian cinemas. Farming will be released across West Africa from October 25th to cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries. Mark your calendars.

#BBNaija star Tacha has bagged her first deal as brand ambassador

Check out the video for Patoranking’s Open Fire