5 Things that Should Matter Today: Mark your calendars, we are getting a YCee album on November 8!

Two years ago, YCee released his debut EP The First Wave, launching him into Nigeria’s choppy rap scene while hovering within the orbit of his audacious 2015 hit song Jagaban. Now, the rapper is set to release his album titled YCee Vs Zaheer, on November 8, which features guest appearances from Niniola, Phyno, Davido, and Dabo Turbana.
Sure enough, fans should be familiar with the album title, leaning towards the dual personalities Ycee has etched in his music – singing and rapping. Importantly, Ycee sees no other competitor than himself. We can’t wait.
#YCeeVsZAHEER NOV. 8. 2019.
Thank you for your patience 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HINUaTK9yx
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 16, 2019
Ngige says FG can’t meet Labour’s minimum wage demand
Ahead of the resumed negotiation between the Federal Government and Labour leaders today October 16, the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has stated that the Nigerian government can’t meet the minimum wage demand. What do you guys think?
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ”Farming” will hit cinemas October 25
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s highly anticipated movie, Farming is finally coming to Nigerian cinemas. Farming will be released across West Africa from October 25th to cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries. Mark your calendars.
#BBNaija star Tacha has bagged her first deal as brand ambassador
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes. At House of Lunettes we pride ourselves with a history of making our platform, A bridge for young individuals with great aspirations to thrive and become a positive force in the Nigerian fashion space. To cater for our diverse customer base and penetration into new demographics, it is part of our mission statement to seek influencers that can enable us to grow this great brand as we have done successfully over the years. On behalf of myself, the management & staff at House of Lunettes, including our current Brand Ambassadors @djjimmyjatt x @regina.daniels we say welcome to the family. Thanks to the team @teebillz323 for getting this deal done! . Signed MD/CEO – Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron . We are Nigeria’s #1 Authentic Eyewear Retailer. Visit a store or shop at www.houseoflunettes.com 📸 @deeds_art x 💇🏽♀️ @luciousvirginhair #houseoflunettes #sunglasses #opticals #authentic #brandambassador #sunglassesnigeria #symplytacha
Check out the video for Patoranking’s Open Fire
