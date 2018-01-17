Former Senate President and one of the most ineffective senators of the eight Senate, Senator David Mark recently donated a 3000-seater Church to his local Catholic Church in Benue state to “appreciate God and humanity”.

As much as David Mark has the right to spend his money how he likes even in the midst of suffering and abject poverty of his Benue state citizens, this writer is still at loss how David Mark could afford the huge amount of resources used in constructing the 3000-seater Church.

According to pictures released online by his media aide, the Church which is fully powered by Air conditioning systems, has an interior made with marble, expensive tiles and other materials, world class architecture that obviously cost a lot of money. This doesn’t even factor in cost of the furniture fittings and other items used in constructing the church.

The pictures confirmed that the former Senate President expended much resources on the Church construction. How he got these resources is what we need to know, despite the bogus salaries and allowances of National Assembly members, it can’t build a standard 3000-seater Church as they also spend money on other political and personal needs. Despite all the financial commitments expected of politicians to their political parties and wards and other engagements, David Mark was able to afford a 3000-seater Church construction.

David Mark needs to explain how he got the funds to finance such an extravagant project, especially now that he is currently facing accusations of financial impropriety levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC accused him of receiving some billions of Naira through the PDP for the National Assembly. It believes the money was used to bribe National Assembly members in 2015 and sway their constituents for the 2015 elections.

David Mark is still under investigation for allegations of corruption and this his new ‘gesture’ doesn’t really help his cause.