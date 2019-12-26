The judge assigned to Omoyele Sowore’s suit has resigned, so what next?

Sowore

the last 4 months, the entire country has followed with trepidation the case of journalist, activist and presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore. Sowore was first arrested in August by the Department of Secret Services (DSS) at the behest of the Nigerian government on charges of treason. Since then, two Nigerian judges in two different courts have explicitly granted him bail and accused the government of acting out of the provisions of the law. Both times, the pronouncements of the courts have been ignored and Sowore has been rearrested, then second time violently in the middle of court proceedings.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has defended the Federal Government’s actions, claiming that their actions are permissible because of Sowore’s status as a opposition leader and a presidential candidate. The Senate has also been largely silent on Sowore’s plight and only activists, targeted themselves by counter mobs and government agencies have kept the injustices meted against him on the front burner.

Yesterday, Justice  Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja who was presiding over the  fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by  Mr. Omoyele Sowore, where he sought to for the courts to grant his release from custody of the Department of State Service, announced he was withdrawing from the case and handing over to another judge.

We cannot say for sure if this is a protest against the executive refusal to obey the courts, or for personal reasons, but we feel this is a strong statement and one that furthers the conversation around the strength of the Nigerian judiciary. Mohammed has stated that he is withdrawing from the case because he was accused by Sahara Reporters (Sowore’s independently funded news medium) of taking a bribe to influence a previous case brought before his court. Gabriel Suswam, now a senator and former governor of Benue State, with current accusations from the EFCC was the primary defendant in that case, and is still being prosecuted for financial crimes.

We think its important that Mohammed chose integrity or the appearance of it, over seeing the case to its logical end. And we hope the next judge who takes on the case, is able to stand up to the executive, whatever the eventual ruling is.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche December 26, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: Sorrows, tears and blood…The most distressing tragedies of the year

A bloody year ANA president owing student President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Denja Abdullahi exhibited proof that ...

Edwin Okolo December 25, 2019

All we want for Christmas is Leah Sharibu

February 2018 started like a normal day for Leah Sharibu, but by then end of that day, she had joined ...

Nelson C.J December 25, 2019

Difficult to believe but the federal government is empowering a lawless generation

When the highest branch of authority in the country fails to uphold an elevated standard of order and respect for ...

Edwin Okolo December 24, 2019

Shina Peller was arrested by the Nigerian police, this is Nigeria in 2019

We are at the end of a decade, and everything that has happened in the last year tell us that ...

Wilfred Okiche December 24, 2019

#YNaija2019Review: 10 moments that proved that Nigeria is a jungle

Forget what you’ve heard, Nigeria is a jungle and the  shame is ours ANA owing young writer Every time this ...

Nelson C.J December 12, 2019

For Nigerian men, dark humour means trivialising women’s oppression

So here’s the thing for many Nigerians (read men) on social media spaces: clout reigns supreme. Nothing else really matters ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail