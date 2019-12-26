Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

How can someone wake up early in the morning and be eating Fufu? I’m someone. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) December 26, 2019

Simi and EFCC . The greatest influencers of the year 2019. They gave us Marley. — Mr Ibe (@i_pissvodka) December 26, 2019

Is like when you go inside this big brother and have opened sex, it’s that man you will marry. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) December 26, 2019

2020 i hope my Girlfriends can live in peace and harmony with each other. 🖤❤️ — KELECHI † (@_igwilo) December 26, 2019