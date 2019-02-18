The Late 5: No plans to remove INEC chairman – Buhari; INEC meets over ban on campaign | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Activist Deji Adeyanju granted bail

As a breaking news story today, the Kano State High Court on Monday granted bail to Deji Adeyanju, after spending 67 days in detention. Adeyanju was freed on bail when his matter came up in Monday morning, with a condition that he must provide sureties and N500,000, according to his lawyers. Adeyanju was arrested on December 13 over allegations he was involved in a murder in Kano in 2005.

INEC meets over ban on campaign

Following the opposition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ban on electioneering during the one week extension of poll, the commission will meet today to review the restriction. INEC, according to its national chairman’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rotimi Oyekanmi, would meet to review its position and decide whether or not to reopen campaigns.

No plan to remove INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu – Buhari

There is no plan to remove Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman Mahmood Yakubu over the abrupt postponement of the general elections, the Presidency said on Sunday. A leading politician alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to give Yakubu the push over last Saturday’s postponement of the elections.

Ballot box snatchers will pay with their lives – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned that anybody involved in ballot box snatching will pay with his or her live. Speaking during the opening session of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting in Abuja, he said that such act would be the last unlawful act the person will engage in their lives.

Over 1.6m register for JAMB 2019

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says not less than 1.6 million candidates would be registered for its 2019 UTME by the end of the registration exercise scheduled for February 21. The agency also says over 1.6 million candidates have registered for the examination.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed the expected candidates in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.