The Late 5: Mamora ‘rejects’ Buhari’s appointment, Putin secures fourth term as Russian leader, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Former senator, Olurunnimbe Mamora, has rejected his appointment as the Chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre.

According to Punch, Mamora, who was Deputy Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation during the 2015 presidential election, was nominated by the President.

It was learnt that a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2016 Ondo State governorship election, Mrs. Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowoshe, was named the chairman during the inauguration of the board recently.

The Nigerian Army said its troops killed four armed militiamen in Ningi Local Government Council of Bauchi State.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, via a statement issued on Sunday, said that nine militiamen were also arrested.

Chukwu said that troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation “Lafiya Dole”, on patrol on March 17, were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction in Ningi.

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has said the 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College will return “as soon as possible”.

Dan-Ali said the Federal Government is already closing in on the girls, while speaking on Channels TV on Saturday.

He said: “I cannot determine, it is an intelligence, but it is as soon as possible.

“I’m sure with the latest intelligence on information we are getting, we shall get them soonest.”

Senate president Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the House of Representatives have said they would respond appropriately to the rejection of the amended electoral act.

President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to assent a bill seeking to amend the act.

They made this known in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu and Turaki Hassan, their spokesmen.

The duo added that they are “on the same page” on the matter.

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has insisted that Sambisa forest, hideout of Boko Haram insurgents “has fallen.”

said this at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) programme which ended late on Saturday in Apapa, Lagos.

He was represented by Enobong Udoh, general officer commanding (GOC), 81 division of the Nigerian Army.

“Various field training exercises such as ‘Shirin Harbi,’ ‘Harbin Kunama 2’ and ‘Crocodile Smile 2’ were successfully conducted in all parts of the country in 2017,” he said.

“The climax of these exercises and operations was the ‘Operation Deep Punch 2’ in the north-east, which led to the fall of the Sambisa forest.

“These exercises have notably gone a long way in curbing and reducing criminality and other crimes across the country.”

And now, stories from around the world…

Donald Trump has attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election he won in 2016.

He tweeted that the inquiry was unfair – and reiterated there had been “no collusion” between his election campaign and Russia.

He added that it was dominated by “hardened Democrats” and supporters of his defeated opponent Hillary Clinton.

Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years, after securing an expected victory in the presidential election.

A Russian state exit poll gave him 73.9% of the vote, easily defeating his closest competitor.

The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race.

The scale of victory – which had been widely predicted – was a marked increase in his share of the vote from 2012, when he won 64% of votes.

At least 13 people have been injured after a man drove a car into a busy nightclub.

Police were called at 23:47 GMT on Saturday after a Suzuki Vitara drove into Blake’s in Gravesend, Kent.

It is believed the driver had been asked to leave the club in Queen Street after an earlier altercation. A witness has described “a complete mess of panic and chaos”.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

President Donald Trump will roll out new plans to tackle the country’s opioid epidemic on Monday in New Hampshire, a senior administration official tells CNN. The plan will likely include stiffer penalties for high intensity drug traffickers, including the possibility of the death penalty.

Trump’s long-awaited plan, the official said, will focus on three areas: Law enforcement and interdiction, prevention and education through a sizable advertizing campaign, and improving the ability to fund treatment through the federal government and help those impacted by the epidemic find jobs while fighting the addiction.

After days of digging through 950 tons of steel and concrete, authorities say the remains of all six victims of the pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida have been recovered.

Rescuers have worked day and night to extract the victims and mangled cars after the pedestrian bridge crumbled Thursday west of downtown Miami.

“I believe that is the final count,” Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez said. “This ends with a tragedy of six. … We are pretty confident that no one is left.”