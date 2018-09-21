The Late 5: Nigeria doesn’t need an ethnic jingoist as President – Tambuwal; Ambode orders repairs of all potholes in 4 weeks | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The Federal Government has on Friday directed the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), to with immediate effect, put an end to the payment of fines by Nigerians holding dual citizenship at the nation’s International Airports.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said that the directive was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to make movement easy for Nigerians with dual citizenship to come into their fatherland unhindered, adding that Nigerians in that category should report any Immigration official who imposed such charges on them to the appropriate authorities.

“As a new government policy, on no account should any Nigerian traveller holding dual citizenship pay fine for so-called overstay,” part of the statement read.

Sokoto Governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has pledged to facilitate debates that will quickly enhance true and proper fiscal federalism, if elected president of Nigeria in 2019.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives who gave the assurance while meeting with the delegates of the party in Ekiti on Friday, ahead of the party’s October 5 presidential primaries, noted that the focus of every Nigerian in 2019 is to vote for a president that is Pan-Nigerian, who is not an ethnic jingoist or religious bigot, adding that his government would respect individual rights and be devoid of elements of sectionalism “as being experienced under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.”

“We are all aware that the present government is desperate to perpetuate itself in power. They are ready to do those things outside the laws of the land to remain in power,” he said.

Lagos Governor, Akinwumi Ambode has directed the state’s Public Works Corporation to fix all failed portions of major and inner roads across the state within the next four weeks.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya,who made this known on Friday, while on an inspection tour of ongoing projects across the state, said it was gratifying to note that after delay caused by rains, work had resumed in full swing across the state, stressing that the Governor is committed to the projects and resolving the challenge of potholes being experienced in the State.

“We have been directed by the Governor that once we have a brief window of no rain, the Public Works Corporation has already been mobilized to go all out every where across the State to get everything done within the next three to four weeks and so you will see our men working all over the road,” Akinsanya said.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has debunked reports that he is plotting to emerge as running mate to whoever emerges as the candidate of his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 5 presidential primary election.

Wike who said this on Thursday during an interview with The Osasu Show at Government house, Port Harcourt, noted that being a first-term governor and since the party’s national chairman is from his state and the south-south, he would never seek such position, stressing that the rumors were an indication that there were moles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the PDP.

“There are aspirants who have promised me the position of the vice-president, but I said I will not seek the position; not even in the dream will I seek that position at this point,” he said.

Former Aviation Minister and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah has dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to rejoin the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement by her media office on Friday, Oduah who said she discovered the party’s ideology to be a mirage, accused the party of lacking internal democracy, adding that “political platforms must afford members unfettered opportunity to participate in the electoral process and to solve the problems of their community, constituency and state.

“I joined APGA because I thought it had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland. But my ideological expectations were a mirage. I discovered that internal democracy, which will guarantee justice, fairness and equity, was also not in practice in the party,” Oduah said.

And stories from around the world:

Nations that struck the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, except for the United States, meet on Monday in what many diplomats fear may prove a quixotic effort to keep the agreement alive after U.S. sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports resume in November. (Reuters) UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said the EU must treat the UK with more “respect” in Brexit negotiations. In a statement at Downing Street she said for EU leaders to reject her plan with no alternative at this “late stage of negotiations” was “not acceptable.” (BBC) The United States is working to set up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but there is still work to do “to make sure conditions are right,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. (Reuters) The Philippines has suspended all mining operations in seven regions of the country after a new landslide killed at least 29 people near a limestone quarry on Cebu island. (Al Jazeera) Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday ordered the arrest of the management of a ferry that capsized in Lake Victoria, as the death toll climbed to 131 and rescue workers pressed on with the search to find scores more people feared drowned. (AFP)