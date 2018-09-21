Breaking: CBN revokes Skye bank license, announces new owner

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank Plc, with immediate effect, following its (CBN) decision to pause injection of funds processes in the lender.

 

Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, said that the Bank would now be taken over by Polaris Bank, which would take over all the assets and liabilities of the defunct entity as a bridge bank, ahead of the commencement of the bank’s sale process on Monday.
He said that a N786 billion facility has been injected into the bank by the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), as it maintained that customers deposits are safe as management and members of staff will be retained under the new ownership structure.
Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Editor August 23, 2018

Here’s a first look at Leye Adenle’s new novel ‘When Trouble Sleeps’

Crime thrillers are a truly underserved genre in Nigerian literature. Only a handful of thriller novels have managed to reach ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 20, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu told me he doesn’t like Buhari’s style – Saraki; FG escapes FIFA hammer, recognises Pinnick-led NFF | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation t0day: President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with Service ...

Editor August 20, 2018

Stephanie Obi inspires women to turn their knowledge into Gold

The atmosphere was electrifying! More than 100 women entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered for a day of extraordinary inspiration ...

Editor August 6, 2018

Oghenekaro Itene is making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming thriller “Chase”

After making a huge splash in the 2017 Charles Uwagbai-directed epic blockbuster Esohe, distilled as a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration, Tinsel actress ...

Bernard Dayo July 24, 2018

Yung Nollywood is reintroducing vintage Nollywood to the millennial generation

Memes have become such an enriching element in our cultural conversations today, an evidence of the social media zeitgeist. Drawing ...

Alexander Onukwue July 23, 2018

The Nigerian #BankWars were a fun distraction, but what we really want is good service

I can confirm that my Bank was not on the battered side of Saturday’s #BankWars. They were not in the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail