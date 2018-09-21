The YNaija Cover – the 21st of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Communications Minister gives untenable reason for evading mandatory NYSC.
Here’s the trailer for Faraday Okoro’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ and we are feeling it
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Communications Minister gives untenable reason for evading mandatory NYSC.
Here’s the trailer for Faraday Okoro’s ‘Nigerian Prince’ and we are feeling it
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal Government has on Friday directed the Nigerian Immigration Service ...
In a lovely turn of events, the High Court in Kenya has lifted the ban imposed on Wanuri Kahiu’s lesbian ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu,is alleged not to have participated in ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with embattled Governor of ...
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: “Davido loves Mayorkun more than Wizkid loves his own ...
Leave a reply