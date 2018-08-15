The Late 5: Saraki weighing decision to unseat Buhari in 2019, U.S Embassy explains closure of Abuja consulate | Other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Following Tuesday’s announcement of a temporary suspension of its consular services in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, until further notice, the United States Embassy has on Wednesday, stated reasons for the action.

According to information on the website of the embassy and shared via its social media accounts, the embassy noted that the suspension was due to reasons beyond its control, but consular functions at the U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected.

UPDATE! Due to reasons beyond our control we are temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja, but other offices within the Embassy remain open. Read the latest Consular Services notice: https://t.co/1ewdFSU1vB pic.twitter.com/mnsv1QAaDg — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) August 15, 2018

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has revealed he is considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s Presidential elections.

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has announced his retirement from the team and International football.

The Federal Government has approved the augmentation of the cost of the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha road.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said that the cost was increased from N10.3bn to N15.7bn.

Fashola explained that the N5.4bn increase was meant to accommodate erosion control measures and drains on the road.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, presented the 2019 appropriation bill of N155.8billion to the state Assembly.

According to the estimates, 93.5billion is reported to have been voted for capital expenditure and N62.3billion for recurrent expenditures, with the education and health sectors having the highest percentage of the estimates.

And stories from around the world:

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in the Liguria region in response to the motorway bridge collapse in Genoa. (BBC)

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian port service agency and Chinese firms for aiding North Korean ships and selling alcohol and tobacco to Pyongyang in breach of U.S. sanctions aimed at pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear programs. (Reuters)

At least 22 children drowned on their way to school when their boat capsized in swollen waters of the Nile river north of the Sudanese capital on Wednesday, official media said. (AFP)

Ugandan legislator Francis Zaake, detained after the president’s convoy was stoned, has been “brutalised” by security personnel, an opposition figure said on Wednesday as images of the bruised lawmaker emerged on social media. (Reuters)

At least 48 people have died after a suicide bomber targeted an education centre in a minority Shia area of western Kabul, in the latest assault in Afghanistan’s war-weary capital. (The Guardian)