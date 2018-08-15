The Late 5: Saraki weighing decision to unseat Buhari in 2019, U.S Embassy explains closure of Abuja consulate | Other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Following Tuesday’s announcement of a temporary suspension of its consular services in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, until further notice, the United States Embassy has on Wednesday, stated reasons for the action.

According to information on the website of the embassy and shared via its social media accounts, the embassy noted that the suspension was due to reasons beyond its control, but consular functions at the U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has revealed he is considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s Presidential elections.

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has announced his retirement from the team and International football.

The Federal Government has approved the augmentation of the cost of the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha road.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said that the cost was increased from N10.3bn to N15.7bn.

Fashola explained that the N5.4bn increase was meant to accommodate erosion control measures and drains on the road.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, presented the 2019 appropriation bill of N155.8billion to the state Assembly.

According to the estimates, 93.5billion is reported to have been voted for capital expenditure and N62.3billion for recurrent expenditures, with the education and health sectors having the highest percentage of the estimates.

And stories from around the world:

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in the Liguria region in response to the motorway bridge collapse in Genoa. (BBC)

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian port service agency and Chinese firms for aiding North Korean ships and selling alcohol and tobacco to Pyongyang in breach of U.S. sanctions aimed at pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear programs. (Reuters)

At least 22 children drowned on their way to school when their boat capsized in swollen waters of the Nile river north of the Sudanese capital on Wednesday, official media said. (AFP)

Ugandan legislator Francis Zaake, detained after the president’s convoy was stoned, has been “brutalised” by security personnel, an opposition figure said on Wednesday as images of the bruised lawmaker emerged on social media. (Reuters)

At least 48 people have died after a suicide bomber targeted an education centre in a minority Shia area of western Kabul, in the latest assault in Afghanistan’s war-weary capital. (The Guardian)

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Countdown to 2019 General Elections

Countdown widget by beepmyclock.com

You may like

Oludolapo Adelana August 15, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 15th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   BREAKING: I’m considering joining the race for the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 15, 2018

BREAKING: Victor Moses quits the Super Eagles, retires from Int’l football

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has announced his retirement from the team and International football. The 27 year old who ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 15, 2018

BREAKING: I’m considering joining the race for the Presidency – Saraki

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has revealed he is considering running against President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s Presidential elections. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 15, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels in intense war on Twitter | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Alexander Onukwue August 15, 2018

SARS reform has begun, but are there any real plans to ensure police accountability?

SARS will… attend to armed robbery, kidnapping, apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more. That summarizes ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 15, 2018

The Big 5: You’ve committed high treason- APC to Saraki; SARS arrests Premium times reporter | Other stories

These are the stores that drove the conversation today: The Nigerian Police, through the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail