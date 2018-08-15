BREAKING: Victor Moses quits the Super Eagles, retires from Int’l football

Super Eagles player, Victor Moses has announced his retirement from the team and International football.

The 27 year old who announced this via his Twitter account on Wednesday, explained that he intends to focus on his club career and young family.

FULL STATEMENT:

“I will like to announce that after much thought, I have made the decision to retire from international football. I have experienced some of the best moments of my life, wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories that would last a lifetime.

Nothing will ever compete to what it felt like to represent Nigeria on behalf of our country.

However, i feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on club career and my young family, as well as to allow the next generation of Super Eagles Stars, the opportunity to step up and to flourish.

We are blessed as a nation to have so many exciting young players coming through and now is their time.

There are so many highlights that stand out for me over the years; from making my debut, to playing in two World Cups and being a part of the team to win the African Nations Cup for the first time for our nation, since 1994, being just a few of them.

I have already spoken to the Manger (Rohr) by telephone and would like to say thank you to him and his staff, the NFF and all of my team mates for all of their support over the years.

Most importantly, I would like to say thank you to the Nigerian people for believing in me and supporting me over the years.

It’s meant the world to me and my family and I will always be a proud Nigerian supporting the team.

Thank you for the memories and goodluck to the team for the future.