The Late 5: Tinubu told me he doesn’t like Buhari’s style – Saraki; FG escapes FIFA hammer, recognises Pinnick-led NFF | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation t0day:

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, shortly before proceeding to Daura, Kastina, for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj. Gen. Abayomi  Olonisakin, said the essence of the meeting was to review the security situation in the country in all the geopolitical zones, especially the situation in Benue, Zamfara and Taraba States.

On his part, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, said the meeting  critically reviewed a worrisome report from the North-East, and have taken an absolute decision on the issues, adding that “there is a lot of improvement in the security situation in the country, especially in Zamfara and Benue States and in the Niger Delta.”

Following allegations by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki left the ruling party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), because of his lust for the office of the President, the former Kwara governor has reacted.

Read full story here: I will not allow Tinubu deceive Nigerians – Saraki fires back

The Presidency on Monday said it recognises the Amaju Pinnick-led executives of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as the current and only executive of the federation.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, said the Federal Government had already conveyed its position to the world football governing body, FIFA.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected Paul Usoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as its New National President.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Professor Auwalu Yadudu, who disclosed this on Monday while announcing the result of the election held in Abuja, said Mr Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat Okafor Obi and Ernest Ojukwu who scored 4,423 and 3,313 votes respectively.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the June/July 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination result.

NECO’s Acting Registrar, Alhaji Abubakar Gana, who made this known in a statement issued in Minna on Monday, said of the 1,041,536 candidates registered, 1,032,729 candidates actually sat for the examination, while 939,733 candidates representing 90.47 per cent scored five credits and above without English and Mathematics.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 17, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: ‘Queen of Soul,’ Aretha Franklin passes on; Blackface sues Wizkid, Banky W over copyright infringement | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Editor August 6, 2018

Oghenekaro Itene is making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming thriller “Chase”

After making a huge splash in the 2017 Charles Uwagbai-directed epic blockbuster Esohe, distilled as a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration, Tinsel actress ...

Bernard Dayo July 24, 2018

Yung Nollywood is reintroducing vintage Nollywood to the millennial generation

Memes have become such an enriching element in our cultural conversations today, an evidence of the social media zeitgeist. Drawing ...

Alexander Onukwue July 23, 2018

The Nigerian #BankWars were a fun distraction, but what we really want is good service

I can confirm that my Bank was not on the battered side of Saturday’s #BankWars. They were not in the ...

Editor July 21, 2018

Is Nigeria’s Culture responsible for her poverty and deepening Inequality?

Right from pre-colonial period, the West often blame Africa for their endemic poverty and deepening inequality dichotomy. “They’re lazy. They’re ...

Editor July 20, 2018

Sexual Harassment in Nigeria: We need a Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions Bill

Sexual harassment refers to all forms of unwelcome sexual behaviour, whether oral, physical or written. For instance, catcalling on streets ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail