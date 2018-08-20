The YNaija Cover – the 20th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

Omoni Oboli has done her best work yet on ‘Moms at War’

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Alexander Onukwue August 20, 2018

Tambuwal will dwarf Saraki, No third force | Five talking points from the Tinubu response to APC defections

The APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, has responded to the defections of Bukola Saraki and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 20, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra set to wed; Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage top nominations for 2018 AFRIMA | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 20, 2018

The Big 5: 252 aides resign from Tambuwal’s cabinet; Tinubu reveals Saraki, Tambuwal’s ‘secret’ reasons for leaving APC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 19, 2018

Why Saraki, Tambuwal decamped from the APC – Tinubu reveals

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has bared his mind on the recent defections in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 19, 2018

The Late 5: Third Mainland Bridge closes Aug 23 – 26, Oyo Govt demolishes Fresh FM building | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Government of Lagos has appealed for the cooperation and understanding of ...

tosin adesina August 19, 2018

The UN’s report on Dapchi girls shows Nigerians are being lied to

Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. The above statement from the Bible aptly describes the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail