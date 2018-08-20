Today’s Noisemakers: Opeyemi Babalola, Omano Edigheji, Dipo Awojide and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Opeyemi Babalola

Some people in Ajimobi's govt will know that Ayefele's building demolition was evil & misuse of power but they won't say anything now. We will hear everything that transpired once they begin to decamp to another party. But sincerely, Mr constituted authority is just being petty! — Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) August 19, 2018

#ThisIsNigeria, we only get to hear the EPs and albums when they defect.

2. Dr. Omano Edigheji

My six years old son asked me, "Who is South Africa's hero?".I said @NelsonMandela. He then asked, "who is Nigeria's hero?". I could not readily come up with a name. Now, i want my Nigerian compatriots to help me name one Nigerian hero.@DrJoeAbah u & your followers shld assist. — Dr Omano Edigheji (@OmanoE) August 20, 2018

Nigeria’s hero has defected from the country Doc.

3. Emmanuel Agbai

Infact he shouldn't dare again. He should be banned from even trying again. It's an insult to the office of the presidency of a nation whose youths are technologically inclined and have results to show. — ImaniL (@Emmanuel_Agbai_) August 20, 2018

Haba Imanil… someone cannot play with you again?

4. Dr. Dipo Awojide

A smart guy can take any girl from any man. Once you understand her, understand his weaknesses, you can strategise and pounce. A bit of attention, dinner dates, etc etc here and there. Before she knows it, she’s tendering and ready to risk it all. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) August 20, 2018

The heart is indeed fragile. Many won’t realize this until it’s late.

5. Seyi the First

And you keep wondering why Guys lie😂 pic.twitter.com/MzicetqDck — Alaka🔌 (@Seyithefirst) August 20, 2018

This one weak me o….small play!