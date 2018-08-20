Today’s Noisemakers: Opeyemi Babalola, Omano Edigheji, Dipo Awojide and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list for today:

  1. Opeyemi Babalola

#ThisIsNigeria, we only get to hear the EPs and albums when they defect.

2. Dr. Omano Edigheji

Nigeria’s hero has defected from the country Doc. 

3. Emmanuel Agbai

Haba Imanil… someone cannot play with you again?

4. Dr. Dipo Awojide

The heart is indeed fragile. Many won’t realize this until it’s late.

 

5. Seyi the First

This one weak me o….small play!

 

 

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

