The Late 5: TraderMoni is vote buying, says Transparency International; Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed as Acting CJN | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari signs executive order allowing private companies build federal roads

President Buhari on Friday signed an executive order allowing private companies build federal roads in the country. The Executive Order 007 2019 is on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

Ohaneze endorses Atiku, urges Igbos to vote for him

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Thursday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar. Mr Abubakar, a former vice president, has as his running mate, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State. The President General of Ohaneze, John Nwodo, announced the endorsement in a statement.

TraderMoni is vote buying, says Transparency International

Transparency International Nigeria has said the TraderMoni scheme, a collateral-free loan initiative targeted at petty traders and artisans as part of the National Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government, is a form of voter inducement.

Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN

President Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Sahara Reporters has learned. The President has now sworn in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Ezekwesili’s planned coalition won’t fly – DG VON

The Director-General (DG), Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu on Friday described the withdrawal Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) from the presidential race as expected. He said Ezekwesili’s planned coalition to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) will fail.

Furthermore, Okechukwu said Ezekwesili belongs to a: “missionary political party that is not aiming to win power now. That is the truth of the matter.”